LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As spring arrives in Louisville, potholes are becoming a problem. And some people say this year could be worse than previous ones.
A perfect combination of cold, snow and then heavy rain allows potholes to flourish and create logistical challenges for road crews trying to keep up with repairs. Underneath the asphalt surface of a roadway is rock and soil. After a significant snow melt, water can creep under the surface of the asphalt and re-freeze. Then, as temperatures warm, it melts again. This process leads to cracks in the roadway that result in potholes.
"It's just a whole mixed bag of things that causes these potholes to be a perennial thing that we have to deal with," Louisville Metro Public Works spokesperson Sal Melendez said.
Repairing the potholes is a challenge given the fluctuating temperatures in early spring for the Ohio Valley, Melendez said.
Filling a pothole when it's too cold or too wet can lead to the fix not setting, only leading to another repair just a few weeks later.
Meanwhile, big potholes mean big business for local auto repair shops.
"It's one of the most common things we see in here," said Charles Cooper with Barnes Auto Service. "Any time you hit something, chances are there is going to be some form of damage. It's just one of those unfortunate things of living with the weather here."
Melendez said Public Works has between six and eight teams working every day to fill between 60-90 potholes per day.
Generally, as the weather warms up, road conditions improve as larger projects start.
"As the season goes on, there's more paving projects that get completed," Melendez said. "So rather than a focused fix on a pothole, you're seeing a whole stretch of road being repaired."
