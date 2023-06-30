LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Duke Energy has restored power to 108,000 customers after severe storms over the past several days.
Powerful winds reached speeds as high as 90 miles an hour in some areas, resulting in more than 202,000 power outages.
More than 90,000 customers were waiting for power to be restored as of early Friday morning, according to a news release from Duke Energy. The storm caused outages in nearly all of the 28 districts Duke Energy serves in Indiana. Crews continue making repairs and surveying the scope of damage.
"We are bringing in a small army to supplement our statewide workforce and speed power restoration," Duke Energy Indiana President Stan Pinegar said in a written statement. "Our priority is always to restore service as quickly and safely as possible, and we appreciate our customers' patience. We're also keeping an eye on the weather because there's the potential for more storms that could hamper restoration."
Crews from Ohio, Kentucky and the Carolinas are assisting, along with contractors.
Click here for information on how Duke Energy restores power.
How to report power outages
Customers who experience a power outage can report using any of the following methods:
- Visit duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device.
- Use the Duke Energy mobile app (download the Duke Energy App on your smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play).
- Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).
- Call Duke Energy's automated outage reporting system at 1.800.343.3525.
Customers can receive text, phone or email alerts with power outage updates. Learn how to sign up at outage alerts. Customers can stay informed by texting REG to 57801.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.