LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A heartwarming moment caught on video in the middle of Sunday's protest has quickly gone viral. But after another black man was shot by law enforcement in Louisville Sunday night, the woman at the heart of moment says she's now conflicted.
Tonya Trumbo is a teacher at Waller-Williams in Louisville. She said she went to march next to her students during Sunday's protests downtown.
"They needed some guidance along the way, and my other concern was protecting them," said Trumbo.
She never expected she'd be part of a now viral moment. Roberto Ferdman with VICE News captured the hug between Trumbo and an LMPD officer in the middle of a crowd. It's a lesson the teacher never expected to give.
"The kids needed to see that because they were overwhelmed by emotions as well. And I think it signified to them also there is one out there that's going to be by my side when I need him," said Trumbo.
Their embrace lasted nearly a minute near Jefferson and 6th Streets.
"I remember talking to him about I just have to keep these kids safe. But I think I remember telling him that I need to keep you safe as well," said Trumbo referencing the officer.
The heartwarming moment quickly faded just hours later, when another black man was shot and killed by law enforcement. Once again, her students were at the forefront of her mind.
"The first thing that came to my mind was what are those things thinking now," said Trumbo.
Trumbo says she's conflicted now but she's trying to remain hopeful in a time that seems hopeless, focused on the lesson to be taught.
"I still honestly just want to be hopeful about our healing. We have a lot of work to do. And I don't want this moment, this momentum that we are having right now, making progress, to fall by the wayside," she said.
Trumbo says she will march again Monday night, once again as a teacher with her students.
Related stories:
- Beshear urges swift release of videos showing fatal police/National Guard shooting of Louisville man
- KSP investigating fatal shooting involving police, National Guard in Russell neighborhood
- Protesters in Louisville question why police fired tear gas before curfew
- Shooting victim from Thursday's protest looking for answers about investigation
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.