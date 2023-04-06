LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A powerful storm that spawned two tornadoes in the Newburg neighborhood Wednesday left behind a path of destruction that won't soon be forgotten.
Several people were inside a warehouse in the Newburg area that was heavily damaged when a powerful storm blew through Kentucky Wednesday evening, but fortunately, no one was injured.
Tarps covered entrances to the warehouse Thursday morning, and rubble was still strewn on the ground.
The entire wall came down, along with several trees. Mark Lichtefeld, the Project Manager for Lichtefeld Inc., said the wall "crushed two HV (high-voltage) units down on that end sitting on the ground."
Lichtefeld is grateful no one was hurt. Now his next move is to clean up, rebuild and get back to work.
"Nobody plans for such a disaster, so we are trying to work with what we have and get our team back up and running for these people. We were lucky that no one got hurt."
Lichtefeld said he built the warehouse more than 30 years ago, and has already begun the process of rebuilding.
Just a few blocks away, in Watterson Park, Melissa Vaughn is picking up the pieces after a huge tree came crashing down on her garage.
"I didn't know where it was safe to go," she said. "I didn’t really know what was happening. All the windows were just fluttering. I couldn't get out of the driveway, I couldn't do anything more."
Many in the area say it could have been worse.
The damage in Newburg is extensive. These are pictures of homes and businesses near Gardiner lane @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/qIupBLHXma— Jailen Leavell (@nextleavell) April 6, 2023
The National Weather Service in Louisville confirmed two tornadoes in the Newburg neighborhood. A third tornado touched down in Pleasure Ridge Park near Blanton Lane and St. Andrews Church Road. A fourth tornado was confirmed in Brandenburg, Kentucky in Meade County.
