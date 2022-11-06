LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a five-year-old boy found dead in a suitcase spent Sunday mourning in southern Indiana.
More than a dozen members of Cairo Jordan's family traveled to Southern Hills Church in Salem for an emotional prayer service. The family was also joined by people around the community who have adopted the child since he was found in April.
"On April 16, 2022, Washington County adopted a sweet little boy as one of their very own," said Rev. Todd Murphy.
Jordan's death is something the community of Washington County has been processing for six months.
"He needed our love, he needed a home until the day would come that we could give him back to his family," Murphy said.
Family members have had less time to process the tragedy, just learning the details two weeks ago.
Indiana State Police charged Jordan's mother, 37-year-old Dejaune Anderson, with murder. Police say she dumped the boy's body in a suitcase that was found in a forest in New Pekin.
Anderson still hasn't been caught.
Jordan's father and other family members traveled from Atlanta for Sunday's service.
"Glad that they were able to meet all those folks who loved on Cairo before we even knew his name," said Holly Lawson with Hoosier Help.
The community gathered donations to give Jordan proper burial and resting place at Crown Hill Cemetery in June. But his name, family and who he was all remained a mystery until police announced a break in the case in October.
Yvonne Casey visits the boy's gravesite daily.
"When I first heard the story, my heart, it was just something I had to do," Casey said.
Casey met Jordan's father, Vincent Jordan, on Sunday.
"All he could do was thank me, thank us for everything and being there for his son," Casey said.
The Washington County community embraced the family with hugs and condolences one-by-one. They offered prayer in hopes that Jordan's family finds peace and justice.
"We're hoping that with this media coverage that it will kind of bring us to that next step to justice and hopefully have this case resolved soon," Lawson said.
Cairo's father is trying to bring his remains back to Georgia. A GoFundMe page was launched by the family to raise money for the costs of moving Cairo from Indiana, to a final resting place in Georgia.
Related Stories:
- Woman arrested in connection with boy's body found in suitcase claims to be a 'healer'
- Police say mother murdered 5-year-old boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana
- State police plan to release new details in case of 5-year-old boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana
- 3 months after boy found in suitcase in Indiana, hard questions remain
- Southern Indiana community holds vigil for 5-year-old boy found in a suitcase
- ISP says search for identity of 5-year-old boy found in suitcase is 'getting bigger by the day'
- ISP: Body of 5-year-old boy was found in suitcase in rural Washington County
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.