SALEM, Ind. (WDRB) -- A father is fighting to bring his son's remains back home.
The family of Cairo Jordan, the boy found in a suitcase in rural Washington County, Indiana, is raising money for burial costs in Georgia.
Cairo was laid to rest earlier this summer in a Salem cemetery, where members of the community have continued to visit to make sure he is not forgotten.
Ever since the community learned more about Cairo, they've done some things to his burial site to make it more personal.
"The little cars. Somebody brought him a motorcycle," Yvonne Casey said.
In the hours since her last visit, Casey even noticed freshly laid flowers.
"I come every day," Casey said.
Earlier this summer, Casey organized a vigil for the boy she wanted to know.
"Got a lump in my throat, because I knew he had family," Casey said. "I just knew he did that was missing him."
In the past week, Casey says she's been in touch with Cairo's family, learning more about the five-year-old boy.
"He was just a happy little boy they said. Whenever they were around him, he was just happy, and he was full of energy," Casey said.
She's also trying to spread the word about a GoFundMe page that the family launched to raise money for the costs of moving Cairo from Indiana, to a final resting place in Georgia.
"If it was me, or my child or grandchild, yes, I would want him to be buried close to where I could visit them," Casey said.
If, and until that happens, Casey and so many others will continue visiting Cairo to make sure he isn't forgotten.
Cairo Jordan's mother, Dejaune Anderson, who is charged in his murder, is still on the run from police.
With this in mind, WDRB News, asked an Indiana attorney for his knowledge on how a body could be exhumed with only one parent available.
"One parent can make the request on their own. The Health Department, if they don't receive an objection from the other parent, can go forward. Or the parent requesting can ask the court to waive the requirement of the consent of the other parent," Attorney Matthew Lemme said. "So that's built into the process."
Yvonne Casey says the boy's father plans to visit Indiana later this month.
