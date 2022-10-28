LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salem, Indiana, headstone for a 5-year-old boy found dead in a suitcase in rural Washington County is finally getting a name.
Before now, the grave marker memorialized, "a beloved little boy known but to God." But on Friday morning, that headstone was engraved with the boy's full name: Cairo Ammar Jordan.
Jordan was publicly identified by Indiana State Police on Wednesday, for the first time, several months after a mushroom hunter found him dead in a suitcase in Washington County, Indiana, in April.
Indiana State Police say 37-year-old Dejaune Ludie Anderson, the boy's mother, is charged with murder in the case. Police believe she is on the run somewhere in California.
On Friday morning, Corey Churchman of Marshall Monuments was putting the finishing touches on the grave marker, which now reads:
IN LOVING MEMORY
OF A BELOVED LITTLE BOY
KNOWN BUT TO GOD.
CAIRO AMMAR
JORDAN
2016-2022
ASLEEP IN THE ARMS OF JESUS.
Cairo would have turned 6 on Oct. 24.
According to court documents, fingerprints on the trash bag that Jordan was wrapped in matched Anderson's. A second match was found on the trash bag to Dawn Elaine Coleman.
On October 14th, two warrants were issued for Anderson and Coleman. Detectives traveled to California to make arrests of both women but were only able to find Coleman. Coleman faces charges of neglect and obstruction of justice. Police do not believe Coleman is related to Cairo Jordan.
The probable cause affidavit says cell phones for both Anderson and Coleman were tracked to the area the boy was found on April 14th, two days before the suitcase was discovered. The documents go on to say that Anderson had been making social media posts for months referring to the child as a "demon."
On April 12th, Anderson tweeted "I have survived the death attacks from my 5-year-old throughout the 5 years he has been alive. I have been able to weaken his powers through our blood. I have his real name and he is 100 years old. Need assistance."
On April 15th, the day before Jordan's body was discovered, Anderson posted on Facebook, "This is a whole demon in a child body. Why you think she need a cigarette?!! Losing energy huh! 64 years old in a child body. Was full of gifts and magickal (sic) rites stronger than many of you because your frequency not high enough. Start asking spirit to reveal these things to you hiding behind a body. "
Police say Riverlink cameras captured Anderson's car driving south on the I-65 bridge from Indiana into Kentucky on the same day the suitcase was discovered.
Anderson remains on the run and authorities believe she is in California. She is not from the Kentuckiana area and police say the trio was "passing through" when Cairo's body was dumped. Detectives describe Anderson as 5'5", 135 pounds and from Atlanta.
Cairo was never reported as missing, according to police.
The toxicology report showed no foreign substances in his system, and he had no significant external injuries, according to ISP Sgt. Carey Huls. He was found clean and clothed, and there is no indication he was placed in the suitcase alive.
A month after he was found, ISP said Jordan likely died from an electrolyte imbalance, most likely due vomiting and diarrhea, leading to dehydration.
"No matter what progress is made, no matter what happens. We’re still dealing with the tragic death of a young child…but the wheels of justice do turn," said Huls at a press conference Wednesday.
