SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- More than a month after a 5-year-old boy was found dead inside a suitcase in southern Indiana, authorities have identified his cause of death but are admittedly no closer to learning his identify, or how he came be be in the suitcase.
According to Sgt. Carey Huls of the Indiana State Police (ISP), the child died from an electrolyte imbalance, most likely due to gastroenteritis, which he said, in common language terms, would be vomiting and diarrhea, leading to dehydration.
The toxicology report showed now foreign substances in his system, and he had no significant external injuries, according to Huls. He was found clean and clothed, and there is no indication he was placed in the suitcase alive.
For now, police are working the case as a death investigation, although that could change.
The announcement was made during a Friday afternoon news conference at the ISP post in Sellersburg.
ISP said the child's body was discovered by a mushroom hunter in Washington County in April. Investigators believe the child is a 5-year-old Black boy, but they still don't know how or where he died.
Huls said they've also checked the national database for missing children, but so far, there have been no matches.
Police have created a special tip line for people to share information about the child, 1-888-437-6432.
This story will be updated.
