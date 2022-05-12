LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been nearly a month since the body of a little boy was found inside a suitcase in southern Indiana, and police still don't know who the child is.
Indiana State Police said the child's body was discovered by a mushroom hunter in Washington County last month. Investigators believe the child is a 5-year-old Black boy, but they still don't know how or where he died.
ISP hopes to learn more about the child and his cause of death from toxicology reports.
"We're also still waiting for that call that we, we've never got from somebody who knows this boy and says, you know, 'this is what's happened' or knows that they know this child and they haven't seen them," Sgt. Carey Huls said.
State police have also checked the national database for missing children, but so far there have been no matches.
Police have created a special tip line for people to share information about the child, 1-888-437-6432.
