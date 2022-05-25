SALEM, Ind. (WDRB) -- More than a month after a 5-year-old boy was found dead inside a suitcase in Indiana, a small community is rallying together to lay the unidentified child to rest.
Even though community members don't know the boy's name or where he's from, they are still vowing to love him like their own.
While he could've been from anywhere, near or far, the small community of Salem is making sure the boy has a permanent final resting place, as he's set to be buried at Crown Hill Cemetery next week.
What do you say when burying an unidentified child? For Todd Murphy, the chaplain of the Washington County Sheriff's Department, "that's a hard question."
And words are almost too difficult to find.
"To the little boy, I'd just say that you're loved," Murphy said. "This community loves you."
The boy's body was found April 16. That's when police say a man hunting for mushrooms stumbled on the suitcase with the boy inside it in a wooded area in New Pekin.
"Everybody's reaction in Washington County — we're shocked," Murphy said. "And we're surprised."
Nearly six weeks into the investigation, the boy's identity remains unknown. All that is known is that he was Black, about the age of 5, around four feet tall, and had short hair.
"Washington County's kind of adopted him, and he's one of our son's now," Murphy said.
During a funeral planned for 11 a.m. June 2, Murphy will be among several people who will try to offer words of comfort to the community.
Murphy says the first officer on the scene the Saturday the boy was found is also expected to share a few words.
"Whenever it's a child, you become emotionally attached immediately," Murphy said.
Individuals and businesses in Salem have come together to make the funeral and burial possible. Weathers Funeral Home will host the memorial service, and the city is donating a plot at Crown Hill Cemetery.
And Murphy said other local businesses are pitching in as well. "Sexton-Wilburt is providing a vault from Bloomington, and Aurora Casket is working on getting us a casket, either free or at a very reduced rate."
A grave marker will be provided by Hughes Taylor, but there likely won't be a name on it.
"That's the sad fact ... we may not ever know who he is," Murphy said.
"Maybe we could get him back to his family or let his family know that we got him and we're taking care of him, Murphy said.
Murphy says it's easy to want to seek vengeance in a situation like this, but that he's hoping this funeral and burial can help the community begin to heal.
"I think we just want to make sure this little man knows he's loved and if there is family out there that they know we're loving him until they can again," he said. "He wasn't respected in life, and Washington County wants to make sure he's respected in death."
Police have created a tipline to help solve the case. Anyone with information is urged to call 1-888-437-6432.
Previous Stories:
- ISP still looking for tips in case of 5-year-old boy found in suitcase in Washington County
- ISP says search for identity of 5-year-old boy found in suitcase is 'getting bigger by the day'
- ISP: Body of 5-year-old boy was found in suitcase in rural Washington County
- ISP announces dedicated tip line after discovery of young boy's body in Washington County
- ISP seeking public's help after child's body found in rural Washington County
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.