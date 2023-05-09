LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A prayer vigil was held Tuesday for a beloved Kentucky sign language interpreter who became a household name during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virginia Moore's family said she died Saturday following complications of heart surgery.

She was front and center alongside Gov. Andy Beshear during his regular COVID-19 updates to the state from the capitol. He called her a "rock of stability and grace during the pandemic," and someone who taught Kentuckians the importance of leading with love and inclusion.

"She helped us all together in our most challenging times," Beshear said in a Tweet.

Moore's skills helped communicate life-saving information to more than 700,000 deaf and hard of hearing people in Kentucky.

A Louisville native, Moore also served as the executive director of the Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. 

Moore was diagnosed with uterine cancer in October 2020, but was cancer free less than a month later and back to work as Beshear's left-hand woman.

The Deaf Ministry at Northeast Christian Church led Tuesday's prayer vigil.

