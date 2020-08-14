CROTHERSVILLE, In (WDRB) -- Dozens of people gathered at the Crothersville Police Department Friday to pray for an officer that was seriously injured in a car crash.
Indiana State Police said Officer Michael Weiler was providing traffic control for a maintenance crew in Jackson County when a semi collided with his car on I-65 Friday morning.
"It sent the police vehicle off the roadway and it overturned. The officer that was in the vehicle was entrapped in the vehicle initially and he was freed by emergency personnel," said ISP Sergeant Stephen Wheeles.
ISP says Weiler was taken to an Indianapolis hospital.
The driver of the semi was not hurt. Troopers say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.
On Friday night, Weiler's community gathered to pray for him, even those who do not know him.
Charles Hanson owns a tow truck company and responded to the accident.
"I showed up here tonight. Me and some of the family and my driver and everything to show our respect," Hanson said. "We're all about the blue and all the first responders. EMS, cops, they really stand out and do their job. They protect us."
WDRB has learned that Weiler served on the Crothersville Police Department as a reserve officer and chaplain for approximately five years. The 45-year-old also volunteers for the Brownstown Fire Department and is a pastor at a local church.
"He just has a great heart and a heart for people, and you really have to have a heart for people if you're going to be in this line of work and I think we need to be lifting up our first responders more," Albert Stormes, a youth pastor, said.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Weiler and his family.
