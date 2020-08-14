LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana police officer was seriously hurt after his cruiser was hit by a semi truck on Interstate 65.
According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, the crash involving a Crothersville Police vehicle happened just before 6 a.m. Friday on I-65 north in Jackson County, near Seymour.
Pictures show the police vehicle flipped and resting on the side of the interstate, after it was hit by the semi. The semi ended up in the median up against the cable barriers.
The Crothersville Police officer was flown to an Indianapolis hospital with what are described as serious injuries.
All lanes of Interstate 65 were reopened just after 9:30 a.m.
