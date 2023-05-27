LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a day of history and remembrance in Elizabethtown during the seventh annual World War II reenactment.
The reenactment was held at the Elizabethtown Nature Park on Ring Road. The day-long event started with a presentation of colors and featured two breakout and pursuit battles complete with U.S. and Nazi tanks.
Each reenactment demonstrated the historical events in 1945 between U.S. and German forces.
"It's called living history and it's trying to preserve the past," said Benton Bryan. "History's not there for us to like or dislike but to teach young people and to remember the veterans who have fought."
This year featured the last operational German Tiger 205 tank, which was the most feared and recognized tank of World War II. Event coordinator Larry Vance said it was he biggest demonstration in the history of the event.
