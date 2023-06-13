LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckiana is getting ready to show its pride this weekend.
The annual Kentuckiana Pride Festival kicks off this Saturday, June 17, on the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park in Louisville.
The Kentuckiana Pride Parade will get the party started at noon Saturday, starting at Campbell and Market streets in NuLu. The parade will march up Preston Street before and ending at the Big Four Lawn. Those attending are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs to line the streets of the parade.
Earlier this month, the Kentuckiana Pride Foundation announced Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg as the Grand Marshal for this year's parade.
"Greenberg is a longtime advocate for transparency and government reform," organizers said in a news release. "Greenberg's top priorities have included moving Louisville in a new direction."
A full lineup of entertainment is scheduled for the festival, emceed by VINCINT, who will headline The Stonewall Stage. Performers include Brooke Eden, 2023 GLADD Media Awards nominee for "Outstanding Breakthrough Artist," pop singer-songwriter Slayyyter, indie pop singer-songwriter Morgxn, country artist Chris Housman and more.
Local talent will also be featured, with performances by The Daddy Sisters, pop-rock artist Adam Thomas, cover band Most Wanted, and the VOICES of Kentuckiana chorus. Organizers expect to announce additional performers leading up to Saturday.
Money raised from the festival supports the Kentuckiana Pride Foundation's goal of promoting the "social, economic, and health equity of Kentuckiana's sexual and gender minorities," and "advocates pride, celebrates achievements, and educates leaders."
The event takes place every year during Pride Month, in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. Pride Month takes place in June to honor the 1969 Stonewall rebellion at Stonewall Inn in New York City that started June 28 following a police raid at the gay bar. A crowd led partly by trans women of color channeled their anger to confront authorities, marking a catalyst to what became a global movement for LGBTQ+ rights.
The next year, New York City saw its first Pride march, then called the "Christopher Street Gay Liberation Day" march, on June 28, 1970. Ever since, annual pride marches have marked an opportunity to demand action on specific issues while also serving as a public celebration.
Organizers for this weekend's festivities in Louisville are still looking for volunteers, who will get free admission to the festival and an official t-shirt.
General admission and VIP tickets for the festival are also on sale now.
A VIP ticket for the day costs $125 and includes a VIP entrance and area with a shaded tent, lounge furniture, tables and chairs. It also includes a private side stage viewing area, a dedicated bar with five drink tickets, private air conditioned restrooms, exclusive meals, additional treats and snacks throughout the day, unlimited water and soda, and "in and out privileges" all day.
General admission tickets cost $10, and include access to artisan vendors, local food trucks, the festival bar, entertainment on two stages, a kids and family area, a beer garden and complimentary water refills at refresh stations.
For more information, to sign up to volunteer, or to purchase tickets, click here.
Monday, Louisville Metro Police released road closures and restrictions for Saturday's parade and festival.
Traffic will be restricted from 8 a.m. to midnight on Saturday on River Road from North Preston Street to Frankfort Avenue.
Below is a list of street closings and no parking/stopping zones for Saturday from LMPD:
Closing at 10 a.m.
For assembly (no parking from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- 100-200 blocks of South Wenzel Street
- 100-200 blocks of South Campbell Street
Closing at 12 p.m.
Parade route (no parking from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- 400-1,000 blocks of East Market Street
- 100 block of South Preston Street
- 100-200 blocks of North Preston Street
- 200 block of West River Road
- 200 block of River Road
- 300-1101 block of East River Road at East Witherspoon Street
Side roads (no entry to parade route)
- 100-200 blocks of South Shelby Street
- 100-200 blocks of South Clay Street
- 100-200 blocks of South Hancock Street
- 100-200 blocks of South Jackson Street
- 200 block of South Preston Street
- 300 block of East Market Street
- 300 and 400 blocks of East Main Street
- 300 block of East Washington Street
- 300-400 blocks of East Witherspoon Street, and Adams Street to River Road
Disbursement
- 1101 East River Road at East Witherspoon, to 1500 block at Frankfort Avenue
Other events in Louisville commemorating Pride Month include a Pride Comedy Showcase on Friday, June 16, from 7:30-9 p.m. at Monnik Beer Company. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased by clicking here.
On Sunday, June 25, from 12-5 p.m., Carmichael's Frankfort Avenue location will host Dragtivity Pride Day, led by Drag Queen Storytime-Kentucky. The event includes story time, arts and crafts and performances. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased by clicking here.
This Thursday, June 15, Drag Daddy Productions will host its second "Night of Drag and LGBTQ+ Praise and Worship" at Highlands Community Ministries from 7-9 p.m., hosted by Louisville drag queen and Play mate Leah Halston. The event is free, but seating has already sold out. The event can be watched online. For more information, click here.
Also happening this Saturday, June 17, is the Pride Bar Crawl, which will be happening for a sixth year from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. Twenty percent of proceeds raised from the event will be donated to The Trevor Project.
Southern Indiana celebrated its pride with the Southern Indiana Pride Festival earlier this month at Big Four Station Park in downtown Jeffersonville.
