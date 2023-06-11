LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Runners took to the pavement for the annual Louisville Pride 5K.
More than 600 runners and walkers of all ages went through Iroquois Park on Sunday.
There was a DJ for entertainment and each runner went home with a pair of rainbow socks and a medal. This is just one popular event to kick off Pride week.
"Pride month is even more important now than it's ever been before just because of all the attacks on the LGBTQ+ community and by coming out together, we can really show that we're out here to support each other and just love each other and lift each other up," Michael Clemons, race director, said.
The race benefited the Louisville Pride Foundation.
For a complete list of events in Louisville during Pride Month, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.