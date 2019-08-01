LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twenty-five people from Louisville's poorest neighborhoods can take a coding class for free as part of the Louisville Skills program.
The program is a partnership between Interapt, The University of Louisville, the Louisville Urban League and The Humana Foundation.
Anyone can apply.
It's designed to put people from Louisville's poorest zip codes in high-paying jobs.
Louisville Skills runs for 40 hours a week for 3-4 months at the Hite Art Institute in west Louisville.
"Just recently in Atlanta, we had a single mother of five go through our program, get the support she needed, and get a job within 20 days of graduating our program," Ankur Gopal, Louisville Skills founder, said. "She's making almost $60,000 a year and it's pretty life-changing for her."
Students will also get a $100-a-week stipend, and they'll land an apprenticeship when classes are done.
Applications are due Aug. 9.
