LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit is working to house homeless veterans in south Louisville.
Veteran's Club, founded by combat veteran Jeremy Harrell, is a service organization for veterans and their families. Harrell said the organization serves more than 4,000 veterans in the region.
Through his outreach, Harrell is creating homes for veterans in need. A plot of land off Dixie Highway sits vacant now, but it will one day become Camp Restoration, a home and healing place for veterans and families.
"I just want to make sure that vets recognize that we love them and we care about them and we're going to do whatever we can do help them," Harrell said. "We want to be the last step before veterans move on into society again."
Renderings show the plans. Shipping containers with designs inspired by military service ribbons will house veterans. Multiple containers can be stacked together to create enough space for families and those with children.
There are plans for a chapel, kitchen, fountains and firepits, a community center and more. Harrell said the community will have 35 homes.
"It was really big for us not to have a cookie-cutter community," he said. "I didn't want a bunch of things that looked like sheds."
But all of that comes with a price. Harrell said the project will cost about $3.5 million, and Veteran's Club was depending on events this year to raise money that ended up being canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"We did lose probably around $400,000 in funds because of COVID, because of big events we had lined up," he said.
Harrell said the funds for the shipping containers are secured, but millions of dollars are still needed. He's in the process of working on grants and securing more community partners. He's used this time during the pandemic to finalize programming plans, designs and paperwork.
Southeast Christian Church recently partnered with Harrell on the project. Vanessa Parker with Southeast said the church began meeting with Harrell about two years ago.
"Southeast's mission is to connect people to Jesus and one another," Parker said. "So when we heard about Camp Restoration and about Jeremy and all the other things he does as well, we realized it was a great opportunity to get people involved in our community. We really want to get our people volunteering there and serving."
Harrell also said he's recently met with planning and zoning and has the city's support.
Harrell had originally hoped Camp Restoration would be open by spring 2021. Because of the pandemic, that date will now be pushed back. But he remains confident the community will come to life sometime next year.
"No matter what, we'll get things done one way or the other," he said. "There's no doubt that when vets leave here, they will be different. They will be on their way to living to way they deserve to live."
If you are a veteran looking for services or if you would like to help support Veteran's Club and the Camp Restoration Project, click here.
