LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As temperatures begin to drop heading into the winter season, Project Warm will help families in Jefferson County get prepared for the cold weather.
The 2021 "BLITZ" will take place on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9-10 a.m. as Project Warm will help facilitate more than 300 homes in Jefferson County with weatherization materials. Fifty teams of volunteers will be picking up the kits to deliver them to between six and seven homes/individuals each living in Jefferson County.
The supplies included are tape and plastic to apply to windows, 30 feet of rope caulk backer rod foam to apply to windows and door frames, insulated outlet and light switch gaskets to put underneath light switches and outlets throughout the homes.
Directions will also be included with the kits. The pick up kits are supplied by LG&E. Project Warm received a $7,500 grant from the Honorable Order Kentucky Colonels to purchase the First Line Weatherization supplies.
To pick up a kit during office hours between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., call 502-636-9276.
