LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A prominent community leader and political activist in west Louisville died on Sunday.
Clarence Yancey, 89, served as the district chairman for the 43rd Legislative District in west Louisville for over 50 years.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer tweeted, "Mourning the passing of Clarence Yancey, a one-of-kind, incredible citizen and friend to many that energized civic involvement and political participation for decades."
Gov. Andy Beshear posted on Facebook, "Britainy and I are grieving today for the family of Clarence Yancey. He was a good friend who will be missed."
The baseball fields at Shawnee Park are named in Yancey's honor.
His son says he would want others to take away from his life that you can always be more than you are and to impress that upon the younger generation.
"If you're older in age and you feel like you can help the next generation, whenever you're done and you've fought the good fight that you fought, you can carry on your legacy," Stephen Yancey said. "And that's what he did. I know that's what I'm gonna do the rest of my life. That's what he did and that's what he instilled in me."
Yancey's visitation will be Thursday at 5 p.m. at Portland Memorial Missionary Baptist Church.
The funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen Church.
