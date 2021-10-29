LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville may soon get a new downtown district.
The Louisville Medical and Education District would include Jefferson Community and Technical College, Norton Healthcare, the University of Louisville and UofL Health.
LOUMED, for short, would make up 20 city blocks in an area between Liberty and Breckinridge streets and between Clay and Second streets.
"We created this district, which encompasses four hospitals that are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 per year — with three different shifts of workforce coming in and out of our facilities," Matthew Ayers, chief administrative officer for Norton Healthcare, said in a news release.
The four main groups will work to be recognized by Metro Council. A master plan for the district is expected to be finished by 2024.
