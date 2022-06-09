LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposed roundabout in Mt. Washington is in its final planning phase.
The plan is expected to help what some call a "congestion nightmare." The nearly $3 million roundabout project is supposed to ease backups and traffic.
"It is a traffic congestion nightmare out there," Mt. Washington Mayor Barry Armstrong said.
The intersection of old Bardstown Road and Landis Lane sees backups multiple times a day.
Since 2017, Armstrong and city members have been trying to figure out how to minimize congestion.
"By and large, it's going to be an advantage to us," Armstrong said.
The pandemic slowed the process down considerably. There were talks of a traffic light but instead, a roundabout was decided to be the best option.
"What we're shooting for is a safe pedestrian facility, a congestion elimination or minimization as well as something that the city can kind of showcase the corridor," Project Engineer Will Nolan said.
The cost is about $2.8 million and will be an 80/20 split between federal grant money and local funding.
The renderings show two lanes on Bardstown Road around the future roundabout. One to go straight and another to turn left or right onto Landis.
"You could come out Landis Lane now, get in the flow that you want to go in," Armstrong said. "You can go toward Louisville or you can go up to Mt. Washington up in town."
It's now in the final design stage as city leaders are refining things to minimize utility impacts.
They hope to break ground by the end of the year and if everything goes as planned, the roundabout will be in use by next year.
