LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office said two Seymour Police officers' actions were justified when they shot and killed a man.
The shooting happened at the Walmart on East Tipton Street in November 2020. Officers were responding to a call from an employee who reported a theft at the store.
Officers Blake McCrary and Cody Teltow responded and started searching for 43-year-old Jason Cline, who they eventually found at a nearby gas station with the stolen items.
The prosecutor's office said Cline ran off and into a ditch in front of a Taco Bell, where the officers caught up with him.
According to police, as McCrary was attempting to handcuff Cline, Cline pulled out a gun and pointed it at Teltow.
Both officers fired their guns, hitting Cline 10 times. He died at the hospital.
According to the report from the prosecutor's office, the officers actions were justified.
"Considering all available evidence, it is clear pursuant to Indiana Law that the use of deadly force by Officers McCrary and Teltow of the Seymour Police Department was justifiable in defense of themselves and each other given the actual deadly force threat posed by Jason Cline and there is no criminal liability on the part of Officers McCrary and Teltow," Jackson County Prosecutor Jeffrey Chalfant concluded.
Related Stories:
- Man shot and killed by police in Seymour, Indiana, identified; investigation continues
- Investigation continues after Seymour police shoot and kill man in ditch
- Man shot by Seymour police has died
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.