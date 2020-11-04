LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot and killed by police Sunday night in Seymour, Indiana, has been identified, as state police release new details in the investigation.
The shooting happened at 8:30 p.m. Sunday after two Seymour Police officers responded to reports of shoplifting at a Walmart on East Tipton Street, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.
In an update Wednesday, ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said officers responding to the area found the suspect — identified as Jason Cline, 43, of Beech Grove, Indiana — near a Speedway gas station with suspected stolen property in a shopping cart. Wheeles said Cline abandoned the cart as the officers approached and fled to a ditch in front of the Taco Bell near Tipton Street and Burkhart Boulevard.
The officers eventually caught up with Cline and tried to put him in handcuffs. According to Wheeles, Cline resisted arrest, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at officers.
"Both officers fired their handguns, striking him," Wheeles said in the news release.
The officers provided medical attention to Cline at the scene, according to Wheeles. Cline was eventually taken to Schneck Medical Center, where he later died.
Police recovered Cline's handgun, which they said was loaded and had been reported stolen. The officers who shot Cline have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues, according to Seymour Police Chief Bryant Lucas. The officers' identities have not been released.
Cline was identified after an autopsy was completed Tuesday, ISP said, adding that Cline had previously gone by the names Jason Tabor and Jason Tabor Cline. Toxicology results are pending.
ISP's investigation into the shooting is ongoing. It will be presented to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office for review upon completion.
