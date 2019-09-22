LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany celebrates an important moment as the Prosser Career Education Center cuts the ribbon for an updated facility.
On Sunday, the ribbon was cut for a rededication and open house as part of a $25 million expansion project.
The project added space and new equipment for the technical school and its 1,400 students.
The school offers programs in agriculture, construction, arts, hospitality and more.
"it's going to allow us to reflect the current needs," said Alan Taylor, the director of career and tech education with Prosser. "It's going to allow us to grow and to actually expand and to evolve into future needs and to meet those needs. So, it is very very important for all the community in southern Indiana and really the Louisville Metro area."
The New Albany Technical School is celebrating it's 50th anniversary this year.
