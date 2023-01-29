LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People in Louisville gathered to protest in the streets and others held a prayer vigil for Tyre Nichols.
Nichols died after being beaten by five Memphis police officers.
On Sunday, a small group of protestors took to the streets in the Highlands to denounce police brutality and remember Nichols.
The group called for police reform on a national scale. In 2020 after the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, protests were held in cities across the United States.
Organizers said they want to bring the same attention to the death of Tyre Nichols.
"Memphis stood up for us when we were out in the streets in 2020," Amber Brown, a protest organizer, said. "It only makes sense for us to be out here, it only makes sense for us to have multiple marches and stand in solidarity because all of these cities did the same for us when we were out here fighting for Breonna Taylor, as we continue to fight for Breonna Taylor."
Participants marched from the corner of Broadway and Baxter Avenue, east down Bardstown Road.
Others gathered at Jefferson Square Park for a peaceful prayer vigil and rally. Those in attendance prayed for Tyre Nichols' family and called for change.
"I don't care what color you are, we are one human race," Dennisha Rivers, an event organizer, said. "One human race, this can happen to any of us and it has to stop."
Faith leaders called for peace in Louisville and around the country in response to what happened in Memphis.
"But we already have the answer to evil and that's standing in front of me now, it's coming together, unified as one," Retired LMPD Officer Ray Barker said.
