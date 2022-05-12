LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A protestor hit in the back of the head while kneeling by a former Louisville Metro Police officer in May 2020 has filed a lawsuit against the officer and the city of Louisville.
Marty Chester was kneeling and surrendering when officer Cory Evans struck him with his police baton during the Breonna Taylor protests in the summer of 2020.
According to the lawsuit filed by Chester, his head was gushing blood and he said that he wanted to go to the hospital. Instead, he said LMPD took him to the police station for processing.
The lawsuit is asking for damages and attorney's fees from the trial.
A judge sentenced Evans in February to two years in prison, two years of supervised probation and nearly $2,000 in restitution after admitting to hitting Chester in the head with the baton.
