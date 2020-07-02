LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another night of protests at Jefferson Square Park took on a block party atmosphere before Louisville Metro Police officers filed into the park to enforce its 11 p.m. closure. At a nearby park, police made at least four arrests on charges including trespassing.
The arrests occurred when police dispersed a crowd gathered at a small park along Armory Place and Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 12:25 a.m. Thursday, according to WDRB News Reporter Chad Mills' livestream from downtown Louisville.
One woman continued chanting while in handcuffs.
The evening began with a DJ spinning tracks, from "Wobble" by V.I.C. to "Freedom" by Beyoncé, while dozens danced along. The music was provided by GOODProjects, a Washington D.C.-based group that is touring the country to lead demonstrations for racial justice.
On Wednesday afternoon, the group joined local community activist Christopher 2X and his Game Changers organization for a discussion with FBI Louisville about its investigation into the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, who was killed during a police raid on her apartment in March.
Wednesday evening, however, the group turned its attention to uplifting those gathered at Jefferson Square Park with song and dance. In between songs, the DJ led the crowd in chants of, "No justice, no peace" and "Black lives matter."
"You know what we're here for," the DJ said before leading chants.
Protesters also held a moment of silence for Tyler Gerth, a 27-year-old who was shot and killed on June 27 while photographing demonstrations in the park. Demonstrators raised their fists and bowed their heads for Gerth, a participant in marches.
Members of GOODProjects began packing up their tour bus as 11 p.m. drew near, and demonstrators urged one another to leave the park and stand on the sidewalk, where authorities have said they would leave protesters alone. LMPD officers walked down Sixth Street toward the park as the park's closure took effect.
One man remained in the square as officers reached the surrounding sidewalk and headed toward the park's center. A fellow demonstrator ran over to the man, grabbed him by the arm and dragged him to the sidewalk to prevent him from taken into custody.
With the officers in the middle of the park, demonstrators gathered on the sidewalk. Many livestreamed with their phones, and some started dialogues with the officers.
Shortly thereafter, protesters walked through downtown to spread their message.
