LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One year ago, Louisville was changed forever as thousands packed downtown streets demanding justice over the police killing of Breonna Taylor.
For protesters, Jefferson Square Park is something bigger — it's where a movement was born and where they gathered for justice in the name of Taylor and others.
"When they write the history books, they'll say people came, boots on the ground in the streets, for a Black sister named Breonna Taylor," Speak4Streets, a Louisville protester leader told WDRB News.
Taylor was killed in a police raid in March 2020. People took to the streets after the city released 911 calls from her boyfriend, in which a tearful Kenneth Walker called police to say someone broke into the apartment and shot Taylor.
There were nights of rioting, pepper balls, tear gas and of blood — but there was also nights of non-violent protests of unity and dialogue.
"Like it's a beautiful thing," Rosie Henderson, a local protester leader said. "Like it's good to still be down here a whole year and we all still working together. It's pretty good. I love it, I love it."
"We're here to stay. The movement will continue," Henderson said.
Protest leaders say they'll keep fighting for justice and more changes in a new year of protests.
"We're going to still be here until they hear us," Henderson said. "That's all we want to be is heard, seen — as equal."
On Friday night, protesters were back on the streets again marching through Louisville. The march ended at Jefferson Square Park.
