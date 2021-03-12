LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday, March 13, will mark one year since the raid by the Louisville Metro Police Department that resulted in the death of Breonna Taylor.
There have been many changes in Louisville as a result of that night.
The fatal raid that killed Taylor on March 13, 2020 sparked demands for justice and a year of change. The spark that ignited the bulk of that change happened in the heart of downtown Louisville -- in Jefferson Square Park -- a few months later.
Nightly protests began in the park on May 28, 2020. Metro Council President David James, a retired LMPD officer, recalls the heightened emotions.
"It was a shock to everybody to some degree," he said.
Louisville Urban League President and CEO Sadiqa Reynolds recalls the emotions -- and the results.
"The rage was a righteous rage, and it is the thing that helped us get -- you know -- no-knocks banned," she said.
And just a few weeks later, on June 11, Louisville Metro Council passed a ban on the "no-knock" style of warrant that was applied for in the raid on Taylor's home. That landmark legislation -- knowns as "Breonna's Law" -- passed the council 26-0.
But the change didn't end there. On June 25, Louisville Metro Council passed a budget focused on equity. One July 23, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced that Kentucky State Police would independently investigate some of LMPD's officer-involved shootings going forward.
And on Sept. 15, the city's settlement with Taylor's family placed more reforms in motion.
The year was capped by several more big changes. Louisville Metro Council set limits on LMPD's use of force techniques on Oct. 22. Then, on Nov. 19, the council created a Civilian Review and Accountability Board -- a panel of ordinary people who will help police the police.
"It was a bipartisan effort by everybody to have better civilian oversight of our police department," James said.
The changes continued into 2021. On Jan. 6, the city named a new LMPD chief, Erika Shields.
"I'm very pleased with what I've seen from Chief Shields," James said.
But over the last year, there were developments some pointed to as shortcomings.
On Aug. 6, Louisville Metro Council passed a resolution asking Mayor Fischer for more transparency and faster internal LMPD investigations. However, James says those commitments are still a work in progress.
"I can't say that the administration has done a lot better job of that," James said.
On Sept. 17, Louisville Metro Council passed a vote of no-confidence in the mayor.
"Many, many, many of the council members felt like the mayor had just really failed in his duties to protect the city," James said.
And on Nov. 5, a new contract approved for many LMPD officers didn't include reforms sought by some council members, and protesters.
Nevertheless, the change is set to continue well beyond the anniversary of a day that started it all.
"We have a long way to go, but I think we still have to stay encouraged," said Reynolds.
"You know who I think that matters to?" she added. "Tamika Palmer. I think she understands that her daughter did not die in vain."
