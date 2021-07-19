LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public is being asked for help finding a Louisville teen that went missing more than a year ago.
Jamerya Pickett, 17, was last seen on March 9, 2020, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC). The organization says Jamerya vanished from a recreational park near her home.
Investigators believe she may be in the company of an adult male and an adult female. She may still be in the local area.
Jamerya is 5'3" tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
If anyone with information about Jamerya Pickett is asked to contact the Louisville Metro Police Department at 1-502-574-7111, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).
