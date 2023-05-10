LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The community will soon have a chance to pay their respects to the woman who helped shepherd Kentuckians through the pandemic.
Virginia Moore served as an American Sign Language interpreter for Gov. Andy Beshear's regular updates on COVID-19 in the state.
The 61-year-old died Saturday, following complications from heart surgery. Moore was diagnosed with uterine cancer in October 2020, but was cancer free less than a month later and back to work as Beshear's left-hand woman.
The governor called her a "rock of stability and grace during the pandemic," and someone who taught Kentuckians the importance of leading with love and inclusion.
Kentucky, I have some heartbreaking news to share. Virginia Moore, the Kentuckian who taught us all the importance of leading with love and inclusion, passed away yesterday. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/CD5lojG9ru— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) May 7, 2023
During the pandemic, Moore brought crucial updates to more than 700,000 deaf and hard of hearing people in Kentucky and quickly captured hearts across the commonwealth.
"She was a very private person and never wanted the attention or limelight to be on her," Row Holloway, Moore's spouse, said. "She wanted it to be on the mission and the information, but yeah, she never really understood how much people loved her."
A Louisville native, Moore also served as the executive director of the Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.
A public memorial is set for June 11 from 1-5 p.m. at the Muhammad Ali Center.
A prayer vigil was hosted by the Deaf Ministry at Northeast Christian Church on Tuesday evening.
