Virginia Moore, a sign language interpreter, became a household name during the COVID-19 pandemic. She communicated life-saving information to about 700,000 deaf and hard of hearing people in Kentucky during Gov. Beshear's regular pandemic updates. Moore died Saturday, May 6, 2023, following complications from heart surgery. A prayer vigil was held for her on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, by the Deaf Ministry at Northeast Christian Church. (WDRB photo)