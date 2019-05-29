LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Recycling and yard waste pickup across Louisville will be reduced from once a week to every other week.
The change comes as part of Metro Public Works Director Vanessa Burns' $1.2 million cut to the department's budget. Before Burns' cuts, Mayor Greg Fischer's proposed budget for Public Works totaled $55.3 million.
"No one is happy with the budget proposal," Burns said several times during a Wednesday meeting with Metro Council Budget Committee members.
Reducing recycling and yard waste pickups, Burns said, will help save money by eliminating overtime costs. She cited low volumes of recycling participation in parts of the city as one of the reasons for the reduced pickups. Because some suburban districts contribute less, the manpower needed to collect varies.
Several council members said they understood the need to reduce the recycling pickup, but others also voiced concerns.
"I do think there will be less recycling, frankly, as a result," said Bill Hollander, Metro Council member for District 9. "Because I think some people will just forget and get frustrated and throw it in the trash."
Reducing garbage pickup was not part of the proposal.
To watch the entire budget presentation, including other proposed cuts to holiday pickups and the impacts of eliminating nine positions, click here.
Metro Council must finalize the budget by June 25.
