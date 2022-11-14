LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Public Works is rolling out a new program in an effort to curb illegal dumping in Louisville.
Right now, those living in metro Louisville have two options when they have a large item to get rid of: Take it to the dump, or wait for one of the few times a year Public Works will pick it up.
But all of that is now changing as the department overhauls the "Project Pickup" program.
"Our bulky waste collection system has been in place for over 30 years," said Karen Maynard, public education supervisor for the Department of Public Works Solid Waste Division. "So changing this is a big deal."
Large item pickup will soon be by appointment only across the Public Works service area, as opposed to the current "announced system" in which large items are picked up three times a year.
"It's multifaceted as far as the improvements that will be made," Maynard said.
Maynard believes the appointment system will educate people about what types of items are accepted, prevent junk from cluttering neighborhoods for lengthy periods of time, and will help curb one of their biggest problems — illegal dumping.
"People just want to get rid of it now," she said. "So by having this appointment system, people can make that appointment up to once per week."
Residents will be able to toss up to four large items at a time, including things like mattresses, chairs, couches, tables and toilets by making an appointment for pickup online.
Items that will non be accepted include yard waste, electronics such as TVs and computers, household hazardous waste, construction materials and tree debris, appliances containing Freon and items from other properties.
Public Works said yard waste should be set out for weekly collection, electronics should be recycled at the Louisville Waste Reduction Center on Meriwether Avenue, household hazardous waste should be taken to the Haz Bin at 7501 Grade Lane in Louisville, and construction materials and tree debris, as well as appliances containing Freon, should be taken to the Waste Reduction Center on Meriwether Avenue. Large items can still be taken to the center if a resident can't wait make an appointment or doesn't want to wait for pickup. For more information about item disposal, click here.
The program has already been tested out in the Smoketown and Shelby Park neighborhoods.
"We did see a reduction in set out violations and reports of illegal dumping," said Maynard. "And we're hoping that it'll just do the same on a larger scale to help prevent illegal dumping."
Maynard said the department is slowly rolling the program out one neighborhood at a time, hoping to get fully switched over to the new system by March 6.
"The ultimate goal is cleanliness of neighborhoods," she said.
Officials are encouraging residents to try selling, donating or giving away large usable items if possible before scheduling them for pickup.
Residents will get a letter when their neighborhood is added to the appointment system, with all the information they need to get started.
After making an appointment, the resident will get an email confirming their appointment date. Public Works said confirmed items should be set out at the same location as garbage pickup after 4 p.m. the day before an appointment and by 6 a.m. the day of an appointment.
For more information about the new system, click here. When making an appointment, if a neighborhood isn't part of the new system yet, the resident will get an email with information about when their next set-out dates are and when the appointment system will be available for their neighborhood.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.