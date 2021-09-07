LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Publix has announced plans for a supermarket in eastern Jefferson County, a move that would mark its foray into Kentucky.
The Lakeland-Fla.-based company has signed a lease for a 55,702 square-foot grocery store at Terra Crossing Boulevard and Old Henry Road in Jefferson County and an adjacent liquor store, according to a news release.
The stores are expected to open in late 2023, but an official grand opening date hasn't been determined.
Publix would expand its operations to eight states with the Kentucky store and compete directly with supermarket giant Kroger in the Louisville area.
"Moving into Kentucky is a natural progression for our company, and we are excited to serve and be a part of this vibrant community," Publix CEO Todd Jones said in a statement.
Publix has more than 1,280 stores in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, Tennessee, Virginia and Alabama.
