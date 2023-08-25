LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Radcliff police officer who was dragged by a car last week after a traffic stop is at home recovering.
On Thursday, the Radcliff Police Department expressed thanks for all the support received for 31-year-old Officer Ryan Boyd. The post said Officer Boyd "is home and has began the recovery process."
Monday, Aug. 21 at about 11:15 p.m., Officer Boyd conducted a traffic stop on a 17-year-old male driver. When Officer Boyd tried to remove the key from the ignition, the teen driver slapped on the gas pedal.
Officer Boyd had his hand on the steering wheel and was dragged while half-in, half-out of the car. The car hit a small tree and some mailboxes before crashing into the Southland Bingo building on Centennial Avenue. Officer Boyd was thrown into the building and was injured.
The 17-year-old teen fled the scene, but was eventually apprehended, according to Radcliff Police Chief Jeff Cross. The teen is facing nine charges, including assault and wanton endangerment of a police officer.
