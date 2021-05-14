LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky community continues to remember the lives lost in the Carrollton bus crash.
On May 14, 1988, twenty-four children and three adults died when a drunk driver crashed into their school bus in Carroll County. It was the worst drunk driving crash in United States history.
A church group from Radcliff, Kentucky, was driving back from Kings Island when a driver went the wrong way on Interstate 71, hitting the bus head-on.
The driver served nearly 11 years in prison.
Radcliff Mayor J.J. Duvall posted pictures of their memorial on Facebook on Friday, honoring the victims and their families 33 years after the collision.
"Please take a moment to remember the lives which were lost, the survivors and all of their family and friends," Duvall shared on the City of Radcliff Government Facebook page. "We will never forget."
