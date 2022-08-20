LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair is partnering with Kentucky 4-H Foundation and others to raise money for victims of eastern Kentucky flooding.
The state fair, Danny Wimmer Presents, country star T. Graham Brown and the 4-H foundation are giving away a pair of Bourbon and Beyond VIP passes with a raffle contest. To purchase a raffle ticket, click here.
Jack White, Alanis Morissette, Kings of Leon, Brandi Carlile, Pearl Jam and Chris Stapleton are among the big names set to play at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center from Sept. 15-18.
"The destruction in Eastern Kentucky is hard to fathom," said David S. Beck, Kentucky Venues president and CEO. "As an organization built to recognize, celebrate and serve all Kentuckians, we feel it is our duty to support our Eastern Kentucky counties as they begin the long road to recovery after this disaster."
The state has appealed to the public to donate money along with bottled water, cleaning supplies, diapers and personal hygiene items. At this point. clothes, household items and furniture are not requested.
The state of Kentucky is running the Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief fund, where 100% of donations go to people impacted by the flooding. The money is being used for everything from cleanup to funerals. Click here to donate.
