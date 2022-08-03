in this aerial photo, some homes in Breathitt County, Ky., are still surrounded by water on Saturday, July 30, 2022, after historic rains flooded many areas of Eastern Kentucky killing multiple people. A thin film of mud from the retreating waters covers many cars and homes. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flood recovery efforts will continue in eastern Kentucky for many months to come.
The state has appealed to the public to donate money along with bottled water, cleaning supplies, diapers and personal hygiene items. At this point. clothes, household items and furniture are not requested.
The state of Kentucky is running the Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief fund where 100% of donations go to people impacted by the flooding. The money is being used for everything from cleanup to funerals. Click here to donate
Many organizations are fundraising and holding drives including:
American Red Cross in Kentucky: Click here to donate
Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky: Click here to donate
Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund: Click here to donate
Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence has created the KCADV Eastern Ky Flood Fund. The money will help survivors meet basic needs while they rebuild their lives. Click here to donate.
The Frazier Museum in downtown Louisville is donating $10 from each ticket sale to the 2022 Summer Beer Fest through Fri. Aug. 5. The donations go to the Red Cross. Click here for information.
Headliners Music Hall is giving a pair of free tickets to upcoming shows to those who donate through Fri. Aug. 5 during box office hours 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. They are collecting items like air mattresses, blankets, personal items, pet food, cell charges and bug repellent. They also ask for gift cards including gas and Walmart cards. Click here for information.
FLOODING- KNOTT COUNTY KENTUCKY - 7-28-2022 1.jpg
Heavy rains flooded parts of eastern Kentucky including Knott County. Image from video courtesy Lex18. July 28, 2022.
FLOODING - EASTERN KENTUCKY - COURTESY KY NATIONAL GUARD 7-28-2022 1.jpg
Two MEDVAC crews from DET 1 C/2-238th AVN - Wildcat are helping with the flood response in eastern, Kentucky. July 28, 2022
FLOODING - EASTERN KENTUCKY - COURTESY KY NATIONAL GUARD 7-28-2022 2.jpg
Two MEDVAC crews from DET 1 C/2-238th AVN - Wildcat are helping with the flood response in eastern, Kentucky. July 28, 2022
IMAGES | Flood floods leave devastating damage in eastern Kentucky
FLOODING- KNOTT COUNTY KENTUCKY - 7-28-2022 1.jpg
Heavy rains flooded parts of eastern Kentucky including Knott County. Image from video courtesy Lex18. July 28, 2022.
FLOODING- KNOTT COUNTY KENTUCKY - 7-28-2022 2.jpg
Heavy rains flooded parts of eastern Kentucky including Knott County. Image from video courtesy Lex18. July 28, 2022.
FLOODING- KNOTT COUNTY KENTUCKY - 7-28-2022 3.jpg
Heavy rains flooded parts of eastern Kentucky including Knott County. Image from video courtesy Lex18. July 28, 2022.
FLOODING- KNOTT COUNTY KENTUCKY - 7-28-2022 4.jpg
Heavy rains flooded parts of eastern Kentucky including Knott County. Image from video courtesy Lex18. July 28, 2022.
FLOODING- PERRY COUNTY KENTUCKY - 7-28-2022 1.jpg
Heavy rains flooded parts of eastern Kentucky including Perry County. Image from video courtesy Lex18. July 28, 2022.
FLOODING- PERRY COUNTY KENTUCKY - 7-28-2022 2.jpg
Heavy rains flooded parts of eastern Kentucky including Perry County. Image from video courtesy Lex18. July 28, 2022.
FLOODING- PERRY COUNTY KENTUCKY - 7-28-2022 3.jpg
Heavy rains flooded parts of eastern Kentucky including Perry County. Image from video courtesy Lex18. July 28, 2022.
FLOODING- PERRY COUNTY KENTUCKY - 7-28-2022 4.jpg
Heavy rains flooded parts of eastern Kentucky including Perry County. Image from video courtesy Lex18. July 28, 2022.
FLOODING - EASTERN KENTUCKY - COURTESY KY NATIONAL GUARD 7-28-2022 1.jpg
Two MEDVAC crews from DET 1 C/2-238th AVN - Wildcat are helping with the flood response in eastern, Kentucky. July 28, 2022
FLOODING - EASTERN KENTUCKY - COURTESY KY NATIONAL GUARD 7-28-2022 2.jpg
Two MEDVAC crews from DET 1 C/2-238th AVN - Wildcat are helping with the flood response in eastern, Kentucky. July 28, 2022
FLOODING - KENTUCKY BREATHITT COUNTY - 7-28-2022 5.jpg
Heavy rains flooded parts of eastern Kentucky including Breathitt County. Image from video courtesy Lex18. July 28, 2022.
FLOODING - KENTUCKY BREATHITT COUNTY - 7-28-2022 6.jpg
Heavy rains flooded parts of eastern Kentucky including Breathitt County. Image from video courtesy Lex18. July 28, 2022.
FLOODING - KENTUCKY BREATHITT COUNTY - 7-28-2022 7.jpg
Heavy rains flooded parts of eastern Kentucky including Breathitt County. Image from video courtesy Lex18. July 28, 2022.
FLOODING - KENTUCKY BREATHITT COUNTY - 7-28-2022 8.jpg
Heavy rains flooded parts of eastern Kentucky including Breathitt County. Image from video courtesy Lex18. July 28, 2022.
Beshear discusses flooding in eastern Kentucky
FLOODING - KENTUCKY BREATHITT COUNTY - 7-28-2022 2.jpg
Heavy rains flooded parts of eastern Kentucky including Breathitt County. Image from video courtesy Fox News. July 28, 2022.
FLOODING - KENTUCKY BREATHITT COUNTY - 7-28-2022 3.jpg
Heavy rains flooded parts of eastern Kentucky including Breathitt County. Image from video courtesy Fox News. July 28, 2022.
FLOODING - KENTUCKY BREATHITT COUNTY - 7-28-2022 4.jpg
Heavy rains flooded parts of eastern Kentucky including Breathitt County. Image from video courtesy Fox News. July 28, 2022.
FLOODING - KENTUCKY BREATHITT COUNTY - 7-28-2022 1.jpg
Heavy rains flooded parts of eastern Kentucky including Breathitt County. Image from video courtesy Fox News. July 28, 2022.
Collection drives:
Kentucky Department of Agriculture
You can drop off bottled water, toiletries and non-perishable at 105 Corporate Drive, Suite A in Frankfort
Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Aug. 5