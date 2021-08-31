LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It may be over with cleanup underway, but people are still talking about the Railbird Festival.
The first day of the music festival Saturday at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky, ended after several hiccups and complaints.
There were reports of festival-goers complaining about food and drink booths running out of beer, transportation issues and problems with a payment system that is still in the process of being worked out, LEX18 reported.
Festival attendee Josh Huddy created a Twitter account called "railbirdlines" while he was waiting in line for water for over an hour Saturday.
"It started out as a joke, and then, you know, I just kept getting more and more followers," Huddy told LEX18. "People were tweeting at me and sharing pictures of their lines."
The account caught on, and many guests started tweeting about their own experiences waiting in lines for hours for food and water in the heat on Saturday.
"The overwhelming conversation in line was just how could they have not been prepared for this? Like how do you get this part wrong?" Huddy said. "You know how many people you have. You know how many tickets are sold."
Some attendees were upset that festival organizers didn't address the situation on the first day. But organizers said they made changes for the second day, including allowing people to bring their own water and improvements to the concession operations.
Many said the second day of the festival went smoother than the first.
