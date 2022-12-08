LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets to Railbird in Lexington, Kentucky, have sold out just two days after the music festival's lineup was announced.
Pre-sale tickets started Thursday morning for the festival.
Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers will headline the two-day festival, with Weezer, Marcus Mumford, Sheryl Crow, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Whiskey Myers are also on the card.
The festival is being held June 3-4 at Red Mile in Lexington. This will be the first time the festival is held there after taking a pause last year to move from its former home at Keeneland.
There is now a waitlist for tickets on the festivals website. To sign up, click here.
Related Stories:
- Railbird announces 2023 lineup, headlined by Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers
- Railbird music festival hits pause for 2022, returning next year at new venue
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.