Railbird Festival 2019 on the Grounds at Keeneland. Image courtesy Railbird Festival. 

 Eli Johnson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets to Railbird in Lexington, Kentucky, have sold out just two days after the music festival's lineup was announced.

Pre-sale tickets started Thursday morning for the festival.

Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers will headline the two-day festival, with Weezer, Marcus Mumford, Sheryl Crow, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Whiskey Myers are also on the card.

The festival is being held June 3-4 at Red Mile in Lexington. This will be the first time the festival is held there after taking a pause last year to move from its former home at Keeneland.

There is now a waitlist for tickets on the festivals website. To sign up, click here.

