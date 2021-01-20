LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Road Department workers could soon get a big raise.
Hardin County Fiscal Court just approved a contract with a company to mow along county roads. Officials say it equals a $164,000 savings for the road department.
At a meeting next week, the fiscal court will consider applying those savings toward raises for road employees. If approved, the minimum pay would increase from $11.42 an hour to $13.89 an hour.
Officials say the contract will also allow workers to do more road maintenance and repair.
