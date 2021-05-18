LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local activists pushed Tuesday for affordable housing during a rally held at Jefferson Square Park.
The activists declared affordable housing discrimination a crime, saying it's causing violence, homelessness and hate in the community.
Developer Chris Thieneman said Louisville lacks 30,000-40,000 properties for low-income residents.
He wants to bring smaller homes to the Fairdale area, a similar plan to the one turned down in Prospect. The smaller homes for the Regency Park project off West Manslick Road range from 650-900 square feet.
"I've been working on this development for a couple of years now and it's an old abandoned mobile home park, so I want to bring it up, build site built homes," Thieneman said. "No modular mobiles, a site built community."
Thieneman said he didn't want to hurry through the process and worked with Develop Louisville for the homes planned to built off West Manslick Road.
The plan may be scheduled for a zoning change vote by the Metro Council Thursday.
