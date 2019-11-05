LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A groundbreaking for an apartment complex with affordable units was held in south Louisville Tuesday morning.
The Foundry Apartments will be located on Mcdeane Road near Gagel Avenue, which is not far from Dixie Highway. It's expected to house nearly 200 families in eight buildings that will feature two- and three- bedroom apartments. Fourteen units will be built to accommodate people with disabilities.
The complex will also feature energy-efficient windows and appliances, a laundry room, a walking path and a community space.
"Affordable housing is not cheap housing," said Jeremy Ratliff, with the Kentucky Housing Corporation. "As I said, it's quality housing, it's safe housing ... that doesn't come cheap. It's affordable because we have some resources that were made available to us at the federal level, at the state level, and thankfully at the city level."
Construction is expected to be complete by March 2021.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.