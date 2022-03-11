LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several lanes and on-ramps in Spaghetti Junction will be closed for several hours Friday while bridge crews inspect emergency repairs put in place last week.
The right lane of Interstate 64 East, which also serves as the ramp to I-71 North toward Cincinnati, at the Interstate 65 overpasses, will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon. The left lane will remain open, but traffic will be pushed toward the shoulder. The West River Road on-ramp to I-64 East Lexington and I-71 North Cincinnati will also be closed during this time.
The left shoulder and left lane of I-65 South remain closed at mile marker 136.5, just south of the Kennedy Bridge. Drivers should plan to obey signs and use caution when traveling through the work zone, or seek an alternate route.
Friday's closures come a week after a semi lost a load of steel coils on I-65 just south of the Kennedy Bridge. The coils rolled down the interstate damaging the pavement and closing the interstate for several hours while emergency repairs were made.
