LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Louisville restaurant has filed for bankruptcy.
Ramsi's Cafe on the World, which opened on Bardstown Road in 1994, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
In July, Ramsi's Cafe on the World opened a second location in Norton Commons. The Chapter 11 bankruptcy was filed on Wednesday in the U.S Bankruptcy Court, Western District of Kentucky, Louisville Division.
The Chapter 11 protection allows a business to restructure its creditor obligations to keep the business alive and pay back the debts over time.
The Highlands location was recently closed for over three weeks to remodel the kitchen and upgrade equipment.
