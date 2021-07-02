LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Within two days, Name, Image and Likeness (NLI) legislation created a millionaire.
Hercy Miller, an incoming freshman at Tennessee State, signed a $2 million endorsement deal with Web Apps America.
Miller, 19, is the son of rapper Master P.
"It's incredible," Master P Told TMZ Sports. "This is going to change the way college athletes want to stay in school."
The contract spans four years. Miller will be a brand ambassador for the tech company.
While attending Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis for high school, Miller was recruited by WKU, USC, UCLA, LSU, among other schools, but opted to attend the HBCU.
