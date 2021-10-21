LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Here we go! A rare Mario video game discovered in a southern Indiana brought in some big bucks.
A Super Mario Brothers 2 game was found in a crowded walk-in closet in Floyds Knobs earlier this year. When auctioneers first started rummaging through the closet, they found a wave of classic Nintendo nostalgia including Duck Hunt, Qix and an NES console.
The auctioneers from Harritt Group tested out the console with the open games but then realized the copy of Super Mario Brothers 2 was unopened. In May of 2021, the game was in such pristine condition it received a 9.8 A+ rating from Wata Games in Denver, Colorado.
The Super Mario Brothers 2 game recently sold for more than $88,000.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.