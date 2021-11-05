LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Body camera video just released shows a deadly shooting by Louisville Metro Police.
Kentucky State Police are investigating the shooting that happened on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
According to an LMPD spokesperson, on the day of the shooting, officers were called to The Whitney Apartments on River Bend Drive on the report of a domestic incident around 12:30 a.m. That's in a neighborhood near the VA Hospital in Clifton Heights.
In a video released by KSP on YouTube, Public Affairs Commander, Capt. Paul Blanton says police were called to deal with the domestic incident where a firearm was in the residence.
Blanton says officers went into the apartment to talk to Ivan Foster, who was being asked to leave by the homeowner. Officers followed Foster into the bedroom to gather his belongings. That is where the video released by KSP begins.
Three officers were on the call, but edited body camera video was released from just two officers. Warning, the video is very graphic and not suitable for all readers.
LMPD last week identified the officer who fired his weapon as Fifth Division Officer Timothy Lanham. He was placed on administrative leave, which is standard for officers involved in shootings.
Blanton's video statement says, "Based on body cam footage captured by Officer Timothy Lanham, Mr. Foster proceeded to retrieve a firearm that had been concealed in a pile of clothes on top of the dresser and fired a weapon striking Officer Tom Seabolt’s police radio, which was located on his hip."
KSP investigators say Officer Seabolt tried to get control of the gun from Foster, who was threatening to kill Seabolt. Blanton says, "Officer Lanham fired several rounds from his firearm and fatally struck the subject."
The second video posted by KSP is from Seabolt's body camera. No camera footage was released from the third officer on the scene, Officer Amber Andrade.
Blanton says the autopsy on Foster is still pending and the investigation by KSP's Critical Incident Response Team is ongoing. He says no further details will be released while the investigation is open. There is no timeline for completing the investigation.
The department said Lanham has no disciplinary actions on his record, but there are several commendations. Those include arresting a man who robbed an older woman’s purse, and shoveling driveways and sidewalks when elderly residents were stuck in their homes because of snow last winter.
This story will be updated.
