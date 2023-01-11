LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local real estate group plans to build more luxury apartments in southern Indiana.
Wednesday, Denton Floyd Real Estate Group released plans for the Arbour Place Apartments in Jeffersonville.
The plan is to build the apartments off 10th Street, near Interstate 265 and Port Road.
The complex will have 256 units, with 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments available.
Arbour Place will also have a community clubhouse, a resort-style pool, fire pits, a fitness center, a playground, a pet park and other amenities.
Denton Floyd hasn't said when construction will start or what the cost of rent will be once completed.
